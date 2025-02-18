Previous
Snow by fence by sueschaar
171 / 365

Snow by fence

18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Extraordinary ! nice contrast between the fence and snow.
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact