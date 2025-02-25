Previous
Icy sidewalk by sueschaar
178 / 365

Icy sidewalk

It’s melting and there are lot of puddles that turn into ice overnight.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Mesmerizing patterns.
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact