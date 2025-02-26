Previous
Shadows by sueschaar
179 / 365

Shadows

On an afternoon walk sun peeking through a group of trees.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
