Red by sueschaar
188 / 365

Red

These are my risers for step at gym. Just needed some color today.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
51% complete

Photo Details

Marj ace
Cheerful color and interesting point of view.
March 7th, 2025  
