Lamppost by sueschaar
196 / 365

Lamppost

Coming home from an early evening walk. Moon peeking in the background.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
