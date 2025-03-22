Previous
Garden Lights by sueschaar
203 / 365

Garden Lights

Snow has melted for now. Garden lights in the evening.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Sue Schaar

I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
Photo Details

