Orchid by sueschaar
207 / 365

Orchid

Orchids are one of my favorite flowers. Saw this one at the market.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
