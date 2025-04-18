Previous
Fire Pit by sueschaar
230 / 365

Fire Pit

Colorful chairs around the fire pit in the park. Would be very cozy on our cool nights.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact