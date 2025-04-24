Sign up
236 / 365
Going for a swim
This goose was going for a swim on the stream.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
Sue Schaar
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Tags
stream
goose
