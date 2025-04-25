Previous
Red Wagon by sueschaar
237 / 365

Red Wagon

Found this red wagon on my walk in the park. This chuck wagon is a replica of those typically found on Southern Alberta ranches in the early 1900’s.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Sue Schaar

