Previous
Shadow by sueschaar
243 / 365

Shadow

It was a very sunny day as I’m waiting for my friend.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact