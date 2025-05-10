Sign up
252 / 365
Napping
My grandson and his puppy were taking a nap. It melts my heart.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Sue Schaar
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
365
iPhone 13
3rd May 2025 8:25pm
sleep
napping
Aimee Ann
Beautiful!
May 10th, 2025
