Message Board by sueschaar
259 / 365

Message Board

This weeks message board at coffee shop is ‘What is your dream job?’ Something to think about with some cute answers.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
70% complete

Photo Details

