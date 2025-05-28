Previous
Lines in the sky by sueschaar
Lines in the sky

Two jets overhead on this deep blue sky.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
Marj ace
Simple yet a lovely signature of a journey above.
May 28th, 2025  
Jo ace
Beautiful sky
May 28th, 2025  
