Previous
270 / 365
Lines in the sky
Two jets overhead on this deep blue sky.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
2
0
Sue Schaar
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
270
photos
10
followers
10
following
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
2
2
365
iPhone 14 Plus
24th May 2025 11:00am
Tags
blue
,
lines
,
jet
Marj
ace
Simple yet a lovely signature of a journey above.
May 28th, 2025
Jo
ace
Beautiful sky
May 28th, 2025
