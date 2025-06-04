Previous
Lake Minnewanka by sueschaar
Lake Minnewanka

Bridge on Lake Minnewanka in Banff. So beautiful on this cloud cool day!
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
