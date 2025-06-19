Previous
River side by sueschaar
292 / 365

River side

A view of a river from my bike ride. It was a beautiful day!
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
80% complete

Jo ace
Beautiful and cool
June 19th, 2025  
