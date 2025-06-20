Previous
Wild Rose by sueschaar
293 / 365

Wild Rose

Went golfing and wild roses growing throughout. They are so pretty.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
Sue Schaar

I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
