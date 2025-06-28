Sign up
Previous
301 / 365
Leather Purse
Just sitting here having a coffee and took a photo of my leather purse.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
1
0
Sue Schaar
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
301
photos
10
followers
10
following
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
2
1
365
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
28th June 2025 1:05pm
leather
,
brown
,
purse
Marj
ace
A unique lens on leather.
June 28th, 2025
