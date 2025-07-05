Previous
Hiding Spot by sueschaar
308 / 365

Hiding Spot

Playing hide and seek with grandson. Hiding under a massive spruce tree in the park.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
84% complete

Photo Details

