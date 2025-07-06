Sign up
Previous
309 / 365
Speckled Lily
A beautiful speckled lily from my neighbors garden.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
1
0
Sue Schaar
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
4th July 2025 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
lily
,
speckles
Rick Aubin
ace
Love the colors!
July 6th, 2025
