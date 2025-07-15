Sign up
318 / 365
Kids Art
This fence has hand painted maple leafs hung by the school kids nearby. Very colorful.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
0
0
Sue Schaar
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
318
photos
10
followers
10
following
1
365
iPhone 14 Plus
4th July 2025 1:10pm
kids
fence
art
maple
leafs
