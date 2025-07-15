Previous
Kids Art by sueschaar
318 / 365

Kids Art

This fence has hand painted maple leafs hung by the school kids nearby. Very colorful.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact