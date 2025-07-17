Sign up
Previous
320 / 365
Raindrops
Another rainy day.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Sue Schaar
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
365
iPhone 14 Plus
17th July 2025 8:00am
Tags
yellow
,
raindrops
,
flowers.
Jo
ace
Lovely capture
July 17th, 2025
