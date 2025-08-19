Previous
Patio Lights by sueschaar
353 / 365

Patio Lights

Sitting on a deck with these lovely patio tree lights shaped like little flowers.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact