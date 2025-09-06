Previous
Hydrangea by sueschaar
Photo 371

Hydrangea

A beautiful white hydrangea in my neighbors garden. Have to enjoy the flowers while they last.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
