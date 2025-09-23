Sign up
Previous
Photo 388
Maple leaf
Love the changing color of the maple leafs in the fall. A leaf that is not perfect.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
1
1
Sue Schaar
ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
15th September 2025 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
maple
Marj
ace
Beautiful Autumn shift
September 23rd, 2025
