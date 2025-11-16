Previous
Backyard sunset by sueschaar
Backyard sunset

The sunsets so early these days but it is always beautiful colors.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
Chrissie ace
Gorgeous colours and beautiful silhouettes
November 17th, 2025  
