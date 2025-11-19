Previous
Cavalry Home Soccer Field by sueschaar
Photo 445

Cavalry Home Soccer Field

Having coffee with a friend overlooking the Calgary Cavalry soccer field. Would be fun to watch a game.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
