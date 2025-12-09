Previous
Snowy trees by sueschaar
Photo 465

Snowy trees

Lots of snowy trees in the park. It was a nice day for a walk before the cold hits.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact