Candles on Ledge by sueschaar
Photo 475

Candles on Ledge

It is -28C today. So hot yoga was definitely needed. Candles in my yoga room.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
