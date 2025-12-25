Previous
Merry Christmas by sueschaar
Photo 481

Merry Christmas

Happy Holidays.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
131% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact