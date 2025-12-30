Previous
Ridge Sunrise by sueschaar
Ridge Sunrise

Early morning sunrise along the ridge.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
Photo Details

Marj ace
A breathtaking sky
December 31st, 2025  
