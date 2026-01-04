Previous
Winter Willow by sueschaar
Winter Willow

It has been very cold and foggy this week. A weeping Willow tree covered in hoarfrost.
Sue Schaar

KarenD
Winter can be beautiful!
January 5th, 2026  
