Snowy Pinecone by sueschaar
Photo 537

Snowy Pinecone

Took this photo on a very cold short walk
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
