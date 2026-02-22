Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 540
Winter Window
Looking out my window on this cold winter day. Very frosty!
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Schaar
ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
540
photos
10
followers
10
following
147% complete
View this month »
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
22nd February 2026 8:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
winter
,
frost
Marj
ace
Very artistic! Captured the essence of a cold winter day
February 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close