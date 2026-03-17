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Orange Sunrise by sueschaar
Photo 563

Orange Sunrise

Beautiful Sunrise on my way out. Had to stop and take it in.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
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