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Trash Can Art by sueschaar
Photo 575

Trash Can Art

All the garbage cans along the ridge the I walk along are now decorative hand painted in a different scene or abstract image.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
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