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Light on the Stones by sueschaar
Photo 584

Light on the Stones

The garden light is shinning light on the stones.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
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