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Shih tzu Pose by sueschaar
Photo 591

Shih tzu Pose

I love when I have to dog sit. He just got a hair cut.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
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