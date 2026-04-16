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Spring Snow Day by sueschaar
Photo 593

Spring Snow Day

It snowed all night and still snowing! Winter winter go away. lol
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
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