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Sunset Sky by sueschaar
Photo 599

Sunset Sky

The sunsets are lovely this week. I’m enjoying them before the next snow fall tomorrow.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
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