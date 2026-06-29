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Previous
Photo 667
Country Driveway
Another scene along my bike rides.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Sue Schaar
ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
24th June 2026 10:05am
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country
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driveway
Marj
ace
Nice in monochrome. Shows the various shades to emphasize the textures.
June 29th, 2026
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