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Smokey Sun by sueschaar
Photo 668

Smokey Sun

Wild fire smoke blew in and the sky was orange colored.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
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