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Mocha Swirls by sueschaar
Photo 670

Mocha Swirls

Coffee date with friends.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
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Marj ace
Lovely latte art
July 2nd, 2026  
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