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Yellow Bush by sueschaar
Photo 671

Yellow Bush

We have these yellow flower bushes amongst our condo units. Looks very pretty when in full bloom.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
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Marj ace
Very cheerful !
July 3rd, 2026  
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