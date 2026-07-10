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Previous
Photo 678
Shadow Lines
Shadow lines at the playground.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Sue Schaar
ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
678
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Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
6th July 2026 12:54pm
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