Previous
Reflections by sueschaar
Photo 688

Reflections

Reflections in the pond.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
A nice pop of texture to capture the cattails in the bottom of the frame while drawing the eye into the reflection
July 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact