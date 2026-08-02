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Weave Pattern by sueschaar
Photo 701

Weave Pattern

A colorful red weave pattern on comfy chairs in the park cafe.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Sue Schaar

ace
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
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