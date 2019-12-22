Previous
Low tide by suesmith
Photo 419

Low tide

Low tide today at Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne. The sun was well on its way to setting very early on the shortest day of the year.
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Sue Rose

@suesmith
Update for 2019 - I am determined to complete another year. Changed my name in 2018 so have gone from Smith to Rose. Successfully completed...
Carole Sandford
Lovely golden light!
December 22nd, 2019  
Hope D Jennings
Wow! That is phenomenal!
December 22nd, 2019  
Peter H
That's a lovely shot, well captured.
December 22nd, 2019  
