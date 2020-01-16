Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 438
Admiring the view
A lovely bronze statue of Winston and Clementine Churchill overlooking a lake in their former home, Chartwell in Kent.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
3
1
Sue Rose
ace
@suesmith
Update for 2019 - I am determined to complete another year. Changed my name in 2018 so have gone from Smith to Rose. Successfully completed...
448
photos
98
followers
96
following
120% complete
View this month »
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
16th January 2020 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
I know this spot so well, my favourite house in the country. I like that you have gone behind the statues for this.
January 16th, 2020
Sue Rose
ace
@casablanca
yes, it’s a lovely place. Sadly the house wasn’t open today but the grounds are nice for a walk. Do you live nearby?
January 16th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
@suesmith
The other side of the Dartford Crossing but it isn’t far. Less than an hour.
January 16th, 2020
