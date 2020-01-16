Previous
Admiring the view by suesmith
Photo 438

Admiring the view

A lovely bronze statue of Winston and Clementine Churchill overlooking a lake in their former home, Chartwell in Kent.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Sue Rose

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I know this spot so well, my favourite house in the country. I like that you have gone behind the statues for this.
January 16th, 2020  
Sue Rose ace
@casablanca yes, it’s a lovely place. Sadly the house wasn’t open today but the grounds are nice for a walk. Do you live nearby?
January 16th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@suesmith The other side of the Dartford Crossing but it isn’t far. Less than an hour.
January 16th, 2020  
