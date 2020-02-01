Previous
Going up ... by suesmith
Photo 447

Going up ...

... to the top of the tower where I took yesterday’s shot
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Sue Rose

@suesmith
Update for 2019 - I am determined to complete another year. Changed my name in 2018 so have gone from Smith to Rose. Successfully completed...
Graham Harcombe ace
Lovely shot. Beautifully framed and great textures.
February 1st, 2020  
